Critical Comparison: iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) versus WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) and WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for iClick Interactive Asia Group and WalkMe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 WalkMe 0 1 7 0 2.88

iClick Interactive Asia Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,705.56%. WalkMe has a consensus price target of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 80.14%. Given iClick Interactive Asia Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe iClick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than WalkMe.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iClick Interactive Asia Group $307.70 million 0.12 -$19.57 million ($0.62) -0.58 WalkMe $193.30 million 3.89 -$95.81 million ($1.19) -7.64

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and WalkMe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

iClick Interactive Asia Group has higher revenue and earnings than WalkMe. WalkMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iClick Interactive Asia Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WalkMe has a beta of -0.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and WalkMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iClick Interactive Asia Group -24.94% -10.47% -6.17% WalkMe -45.42% -92.90% -24.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of WalkMe shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iClick Interactive Asia Group beats WalkMe on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group



iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution. The company also provides mobile marketing solutions, which identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, as well as monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels. In addition, it offers enterprise solutions that help clients collate information from various consumer touchpoints and integrate them into a single data management platform to drive sales and marketing decisions. The company sells its solutions by entering into sales contracts with entities or marketing agencies, including marketing campaign contracts. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About WalkMe



WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

