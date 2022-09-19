Critical Review: Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) & Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Yamana Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Platinum Group Metals and Yamana Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Yamana Gold 0 2 5 0 2.71

Earnings & Valuation

Yamana Gold has a consensus target price of $7.10, suggesting a potential upside of 68.25%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Yamana Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$13.06 million ($0.14) -11.78 Yamana Gold $1.82 billion 2.23 $147.50 million $0.27 15.63

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals. Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Yamana Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals N/A -30.02% -21.44% Yamana Gold 14.15% 6.55% 4.07%

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Platinum Group Metals on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in August 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

