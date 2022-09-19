Critical Survey: Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ:CNTQ) versus Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) and Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ:CNTQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fluence Energy and Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy -16.36% -25.55% -9.52% Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 N/A -673.40% 1.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluence Energy and Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $680.77 million 4.63 -$162.00 million ($1.97) -9.26 Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 N/A N/A $1.91 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluence Energy.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fluence Energy and Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 1 5 13 0 2.63 Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fluence Energy presently has a consensus target price of $27.69, indicating a potential upside of 51.80%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of Fluence Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Fluence Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 beats Fluence Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc. provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

About Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2

(Get Rating)

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.