Crowny Trading Up 16.4% This Week (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Crowny has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Crowny has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $147,246.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crowny alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,300.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00008271 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00058493 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010549 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00062798 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny (CRYPTO:CRWNY) is a coin. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

Buying and Selling Crowny

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowny is a platform that allows users to interact and engage with their favorite brands, rewarding those loyal to the brand and ensuring that brands reach a larger target audience. Based on their chosen preferences, users receive relevant content and offers while earning Crowny tokens ($CRWNY) and loyalty points by engaging with these brands. Crowny holders will be able to stake both CRWNY and the LP tokens gained through providing liquidity. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.