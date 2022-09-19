CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.87

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

LAW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CS Disco from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CS Disco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 48,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,439,912.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,065,658.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,631 shares of company stock worth $1,501,671.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

