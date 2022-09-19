CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 146.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CUBE stock opened at $43.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $57.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.75%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

