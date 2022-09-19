Curio Price Reaches $0.0374 on Exchanges (CUR)

Curio (CUR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Curio has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Curio has a market cap of $73,589.54 and $85.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,463.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00058109 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010460 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005394 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00062859 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00078816 BTC.
About Curio
CUR is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Curio
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
