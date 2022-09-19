Daikicoin (DIC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.45 Million

Daikicoin (DIC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Daikicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Daikicoin has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $9,974.00 worth of Daikicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Daikicoin has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00117186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.70 or 0.00870066 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Daikicoin Profile

Daikicoin’s total supply is 210,361,557 coins and its circulating supply is 210,538,806 coins. The official website for Daikicoin is daikicoin.org. Daikicoin’s official Twitter account is @DaikicoinOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Daikicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Daikicoin coin was generated in January 2017, and has been backed by a dedicated digital currency exchange March 2018. It is designed for the entrepreneurs and allows individuals to make a cost-effective, secure, and fast transaction via decentralized peer51 to-peer network.Telegram”

Daikicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daikicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Daikicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Daikicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

