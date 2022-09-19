Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Daiwa House Industry Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DWAHY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 120,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,074. Daiwa House Industry has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

