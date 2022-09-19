Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1,780.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,906 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $50,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,316,276,000 after acquiring an additional 55,114 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after acquiring an additional 108,414 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $275.63. 33,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

