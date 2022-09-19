Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.1% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Danaher were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Danaher by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.45.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $274.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,162. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $200.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

