Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.37.

DQ stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,058,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,933. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average of $55.29. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $81.10.

Daqo New Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

