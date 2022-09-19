Dentgroup LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dentgroup LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 1.2% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,209 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,714,000 after purchasing an additional 377,976 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,968,000 after acquiring an additional 743,743 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,716. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.02.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

