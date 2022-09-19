Dentgroup LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dentgroup LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 168.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $685,157,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $557,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $62.64. 43,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,431. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.06. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.