Dentgroup LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dentgroup LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 7.0% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.67. 15,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,734. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

