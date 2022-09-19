Dentgroup LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,643,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.16. 3,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,206. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $208.10 and a twelve month high of $306.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.87.

