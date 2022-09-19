Dentgroup LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,847,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 24,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $37.72. 858,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,182,074. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

