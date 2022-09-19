Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €18.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DEC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.40 ($15.71) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €16.90 ($17.24) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.80 ($14.08) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.75 ($16.07) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday.

JCDecaux stock opened at €12.90 ($13.16) on Friday. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($27.57) and a one year high of €36.90 ($37.65). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.71.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

