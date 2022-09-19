Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Price Target to $29.00

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARNC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Arconic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.40.

Arconic Price Performance

ARNC stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.71. Arconic has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85.

Insider Transactions at Arconic

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

In other news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arconic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arconic by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Arconic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Further Reading

