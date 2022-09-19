Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.38.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $9.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
