Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $400.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $416.67 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tesla from $369.33 to $316.33 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $366.67 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $333.33 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.43.

Shares of TSLA opened at $303.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 12-month low of $206.86 and a 12-month high of $414.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.44.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.78, for a total transaction of $15,116,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,750 shares of company stock valued at $39,835,410. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 484 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

