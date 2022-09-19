Dev Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $168.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $322,901.43 and approximately $168.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000092 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008022 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com.

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

