DEXTools Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.55 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a total market cap of $12.55 million and approximately $326,959.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00111256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00848314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DEXTools’ launch date was June 18th, 2020. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,420,349 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

