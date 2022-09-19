dForce Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.76 Million (DF)

dForce (DF) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. One dForce coin can currently be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, dForce has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. dForce has a total market cap of $14.74 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00110752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00850663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About dForce

dForce’s launch date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 432,032,332 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce is dforce.network. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dForce is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling dForce

According to CryptoCompare, “An integrated and interoperable open finance and monetary protocol matrix covering asset, trading and lending.dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

