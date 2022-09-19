DigitalBits Market Capitalization Tops $3.07 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $851,335.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000295 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,390,396,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,534,346 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

