Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Stock Holdings Raised by LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X accounts for 1.4% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter worth $47,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.67. 102,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,800,927. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $147.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average of $87.23.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

