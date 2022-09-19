Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Stock Holdings Raised by LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X accounts for 1.4% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter worth $47,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 18.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 28.7% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 54.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 42.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.67. 102,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,800,927. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $147.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average of $87.23.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

