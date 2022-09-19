Diversified Trust Co Acquires 181 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 343,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,045,000 after acquiring an additional 88,765 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.49. 83,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,847. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

