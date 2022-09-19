Diversified Trust Co Acquires 652 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $596,325,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 18,711.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 850,417 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $115.71. 84,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,476,207. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

