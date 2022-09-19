Diversified Trust Co Buys 2,327 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 833.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 156,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,289,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 40.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.71.

Shares of MTN traded up $2.69 on Monday, hitting $224.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,206. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.20. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

