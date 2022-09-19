Diversified Trust Co Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,758 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 7.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Dollar Tree by 16.4% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

DLTR stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.42. 62,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

