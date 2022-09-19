Diversified Trust Co Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,932 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,028,000 after purchasing an additional 242,350 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 489,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,441,000 after purchasing an additional 453,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,074,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,976,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Sysco Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.03. The company had a trading volume of 42,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,024. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average of $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.