Diversified Trust Co Purchases 238 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up approximately 0.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 10.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock traded down $52.32 on Monday, reaching $2,113.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,653. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,559.43 and a 1 year high of $2,362.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,191.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,092.89.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.31 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $35.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,172.94.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

