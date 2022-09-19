Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,828 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.99. 94,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594,167. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.14 and its 200-day moving average is $98.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $147.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.