Diversified Trust Co Sells 75,175 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,175 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $61,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.04. 11,016,124 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92.

