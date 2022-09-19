DoDreamChain Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (DRM)

DoDreamChain (DRM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One DoDreamChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. DoDreamChain has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $20,933.00 worth of DoDreamChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DoDreamChain has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00117736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00875195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DoDreamChain Profile

DoDreamChain’s genesis date was January 14th, 2020. DoDreamChain’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,250,000 coins. DoDreamChain’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. DoDreamChain’s official website is ir.dodream.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DoDreamChain is a blockchain-based international student matching service. It is an integrated O2O platform for studying abroad to improve the experience from the preparation stage of foreign students to the moment of settling in Korea and to share communication channels and work of related organizations.”

