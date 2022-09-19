Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 20.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 30.2% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Insider Activity

Dollar General Price Performance

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $242.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,891. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.31 and a 200-day moving average of $236.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.