DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.
DDI stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $495.53 million and a P/E ratio of 18.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
