Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.00.

D.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.87 per share, with a total value of C$184,811.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,613,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$111,554,045.37. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 137,300 shares of company stock worth $2,531,668.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Up 0.7 %

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$17.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$837.22 million and a P/E ratio of 4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$17.45 and a twelve month high of C$30.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.57.

(Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.