DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,530. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.78. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $59.36.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 15.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 122.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 182,730 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 23.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 156,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth $506,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.