Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Shares Gap Up to $41.96

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.96, but opened at $42.89. Ducommun shares last traded at $42.91, with a volume of 201 shares.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ducommun from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Ducommun Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $510.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $66,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 39.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after buying an additional 190,608 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,623,000. RDST Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth about $3,718,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,905,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,689,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

