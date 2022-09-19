Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $106.11 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.97. The company has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.