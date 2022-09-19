DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,751. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.58. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

