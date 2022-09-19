DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Downgraded by Susquehanna

Susquehanna downgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $39.00.

DXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

DXC Technology stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 51.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,549,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DXC Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,875 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,513,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after buying an additional 1,810,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 993.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,697,000 after buying an additional 620,408 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,419,000 after buying an additional 525,773 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.