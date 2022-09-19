Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EVM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.78. 53,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,375. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

