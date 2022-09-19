Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Major Shareholder Buys $4,999,998.72 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 484,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,071,703 shares in the company, valued at $62,659,974.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %
NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $9.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of -0.28. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $22.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.