Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Major Shareholder Buys $4,999,998.72 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 484,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,071,703 shares in the company, valued at $62,659,974.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $9.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of -0.28. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

