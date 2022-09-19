Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health Incorporat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 2nd quarter worth $1,121,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 33,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 73,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Price Performance

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,189. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

