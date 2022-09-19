Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,080 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 1,572.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.17.

BOK Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $91.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.93 and a 200 day moving average of $87.15. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. BOK Financial had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,283,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $866,475 over the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

