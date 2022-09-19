Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,459,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $673,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $295.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.14 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.42. The stock has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.92.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

