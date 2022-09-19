Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $5.19 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 1.3% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at $50,316,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $695.02 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $704.26 and its 200-day moving average is $672.33.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

